Kazakh City, Bank Fight Halt Of Sater Money Laundering Suit

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 7:07 PM EST) -- The Kazakh city of Almaty and a Kazakh bank have urged a New York federal court to uphold an order rejecting Felix Sater's bid to pause a suit alleging he helped launder about $440 million, saying the convicted felon's objections are meritless. Almaty and the bank responded to Sater's objections Wednesday, defending U.S. Magistrate Judge Katharine H. Parker's December rejection of Sater's bid for a stay pending the outcome of related arbitration that does not involve him, calling the ruling "well-reasoned and meticulous." "The city of Almaty and BTA Bank's federal claims seek to recover tens of millions of dollars stolen...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS