Fox Rothschild Beats Ponzi Scheme Suit At NJ High Court

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 10:25 AM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Thursday nixed a lawsuit against Fox Rothschild LLP alleging the firm helped convicted Ponzi schemer Eliyahu Weinstein bilk a U.K.-based investor out of $2.4 million in a real estate scam, finding that the firm did not act unlawfully in following the fraudster's instructions. The justices upheld the part of a 2018 appellate decision that affirmed the dismissal of Moshe Meisels' breach of fiduciary duty claim against Fox Rothschild and former firm partner Anthony Argiropoulos, but they overturned the lower court's reinstatement of Meisels' conversion claim. The unanimous opinion, authored by Justice Jaynee LaVecchia, concluded that...

