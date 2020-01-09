9th Circ. Appears Split Over Pausing Immigration Rule Blocks

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 9:39 PM EST) -- Two Ninth Circuit judges appeared skeptical Thursday of pausing orders that block a pair of Trump immigration policies making it more difficult for immigrants to enter and stay in the country, while the panel's sole Trump-appointed judge appeared swayed by the government's arguments. During back-to-back hearings in San Francisco, U.S. Circuit Judges Sidney R. Thomas, Marsha S. Berzon and Daniel A. Bress took turns probing the parties on whether preliminary injunctions should be stayed to await the outcome of two lawsuits proceeding in the lower courts. One lawsuit challenges President Donald Trump’s October proclamation requiring overseas green card applicants to prove...

