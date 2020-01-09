Ethereum Developer Indicted Over North Korea Crypto Event

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 3:27 PM EST) -- A developer for the blockchain platform Ethereum has been formally indicted in New York federal court following his Thanksgiving arrest in connection with a cryptocurrency technology conference he attended in North Korea. Virgil Griffith is charged with violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act by conspiring with others to provide services to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea without obtaining approval from the U.S. Treasury Department. The Tuesday indictment offers few details but comes less than six weeks after Griffith, an ex-hacker and Ethereum Foundation employee, was arrested at the Los Angeles International Airport for allegedly violating U.S. sanctions against North...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS