Texas Atty Can't Duck Suit Over Not Revealing Client's Death

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 8:49 PM EST) -- A Houston attorney who filed a lawsuit after his client died and didn't immediately disclose the death to other attorneys or the judge can't escape a professional misconduct suit by arguing he was exercising his right to free speech, a Texas appellate court said Thursday. Attorney Richard Robins failed to show how a disciplinary suit brought by the Texas Commission for Lawyer Discipline was connected to his practice of free speech, the First Court of Appeals ruled, upholding a Harris County District Court ruling. Both courts determined Robins couldn't dismiss the suit under the Texas Citizens Participation Act, which protects citizens...

