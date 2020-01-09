Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Rams Say St. Louis Suit Provides Path To Settle Arbitral Law

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 4:51 PM EST) -- A lawsuit over the Rams' move from St. Louis to Los Angeles is an "opportune" chance to settle the conflict between favoring broad interpretations of arbitration agreements and parsing whether the parties intended certain issues to be arbitrated, the football team and its owner told the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday.

The Rams and Stan Kroenke made those arguments in a reply brief to their petition asking the justices to step in and send the suit to arbitration, a last-ditch effort to keep the litigation out of Missouri state court under arbitration clauses in the team’s old lease and its agreement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies