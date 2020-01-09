Rams Say St. Louis Suit Provides Path To Settle Arbitral Law

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 4:51 PM EST) -- A lawsuit over the Rams' move from St. Louis to Los Angeles is an "opportune" chance to settle the conflict between favoring broad interpretations of arbitration agreements and parsing whether the parties intended certain issues to be arbitrated, the football team and its owner told the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday. The Rams and Stan Kroenke made those arguments in a reply brief to their petition asking the justices to step in and send the suit to arbitration, a last-ditch effort to keep the litigation out of Missouri state court under arbitration clauses in the team’s old lease and its agreement...

