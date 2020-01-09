10th Circ. Says Native Group Can't Sell Hunting Licenses

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 5:51 PM EST) -- The Tenth Circuit on Thursday upheld a ruling that a Native group claiming treaty rights to hunt and fish on the Ute Indian Tribe's reservation can't issue licenses for use there, but also said it hadn't been shown that the group committed fraud in selling the licenses. A unanimous circuit court panel affirmed a Utah federal judge's September 2018 ruling that the Uintah Valley Shoshone Tribe — whose members claim descent from former Ute members but which isn't recognized by the federal government — didn't have the authority to grant the licenses, saying the Ute Tribe had the exclusive right to sell those...

