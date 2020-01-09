$13M Deal To End Bradford Hammacher Class Action Gets OK

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 3:06 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge granted preliminary approval on Thursday to a $13 million deal to end an ERISA class action in which Bradford Hammacher Group Inc.’s workers and retirees said they overpaid when they took ownership of the company for $100 million. U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman said in a hearing the deal appeared fair and reasonable, but requested class members be notified by email in addition to mailed notice. He warned that the incentive fee of up to $25,000 appeared “a bit high” but said he could take up that matter when the deal is up for a final sign-off....

