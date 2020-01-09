NY Court Told OCC's Madden Fix Proposal Merits 'Scorn'

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 10:14 PM EST) -- A Chase customer behind class action litigation alleging New York usury law violations tied to the bank's credit card securitizations has told a New York federal court that the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency's valid-when-made rule-making proposal doesn't buttress the case for dismissing his suit, saying the agency's analysis deserves "skepticism and even scorn." In a supplemental brief filed Wednesday, Chase credit cardholder David Petersen took aim at the OCC's proposed rule intended to shore up the transferability of interest rates on national banks' loans in the wake of the Second Circuit's controversial 2015 decision in Madden v. Midland...

