Auto Parts Co. Can't Stick EEOC With Fees In Retaliation Suit

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 6:41 PM EST) -- A Tennessee federal judge found Thursday that an EEOC suit accusing an automobile parts manufacturer of firing a worker in retaliation for filing a sexual harassment complaint wasn’t frivolous, rejecting the company's bid for attorney fees even though it beat the agency's case. U.S. Magistrate Judge Christopher H. Steger said in his recommendations that the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s case against HP Pelzer Automotive Systems Inc. wasn’t the “extreme, egregious situation contemplated by the [U.S.] Supreme Court” that warranted awarding attorney fees to the prevailing party. Pelzer lodged its fee request with the court in April after a Tennessee jury...

