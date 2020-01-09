Expedia Chancery Suit Paused Amid $2.6B Deal Probe

Law360, Wilmington (January 9, 2020, 8:26 PM EST) -- A Delaware vice chancellor on Thursday sidelined an Expedia Group direct and derivative stockholder suit challenging the company's $2.6 billion acquisition last year of Liberty Expedia Holdings for six months so a special litigation committee can continue investigating if the company will pursue its own claims. In a ruling from the bench, Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster noted the special committee's stay request was somewhat "novel" given the case includes derivative and direct claims, but that he decided to give the committee the "first crack at the alleged wrongs here." Vice Chancellor Laster said that it seems like the case has...

