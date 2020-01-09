Hedge Fund Co-Founder Cops To Fraud Ahead Of NY Trial

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 7:00 PM EST) -- A hedge fund co-founder pled guilty to conspiracy and fraud Thursday, five days before he was scheduled to stand trial in Manhattan federal court on allegations he bilked investors in his Sentinel Growth Fund Management out of $19.6 million. Jason Rhodes, 47, entered the plea at an appearance before U.S. District Judge Sidney H. Stein ahead of what was supposed to be the defendant's final pretrial conference. The former hedge fund manager copped to all four charges against him. There was no indication on the docket that Rhodes had made a deal with prosecutors in exchange for his guilty plea....

