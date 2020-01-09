3 Firms Seek $3M In Fees For $12.5M Tangoe Settlement

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 8:18 PM EST) -- Heyman Enerio Gattuso & Hirzel, Block & Leviton and Friedman Oster & Tejtel are seeking roughly $2.9 million for brokering a $12.5 million deal to end a proposed shareholder class action in Delaware Chancery Court related to the $256 million sale of IT and telecommunications company Tangoe Inc. In a brief made public Thursday urging the court to approve the proposed settlement, the firms asserted they achieved a "substantial" benefit for Tangoe's former shareholders while mitigating the risks of continued litigation over claims asserted against the company's directors over the decision to sell Tangoe amid regulatory troubles. "The settlement provides class...

