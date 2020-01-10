Investors Say Canadian Cannabis Biz Hid Slumping Revenue

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 6:52 PM EST) -- Cannabis producer Hexo has been hit with a proposed securities class action claiming the Canadian company deceptively pumped up revenue figures and grew cannabis at an unlicensed facility, prompting a stock tumble that wiped out hundreds of millions of dollars in value. Investor George Hudak said in a complaint in New York federal court Thursday that Hexo Corp. also withheld information about regulatory lapses at its Ontario growing facility and propped up sagging sales numbers by "channel-stuffing," or sending excess inventory to suppliers within a saturated market. Cannabis stocks took a beating toward the end of last year as oversupply and...

