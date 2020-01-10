5th Circ. Orders Redo On Rolls-Royce's Role In Copter Crash

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 5:16 PM EST) -- A judge wrongly refused to let a jury hear evidence that Rolls-Royce Corp. made a defective engine that forced an emergency helicopter landing before it found another company liable for a $1.7 million bill, the Fifth Circuit said in an opinion published Thursday. The three-judge panel explained that aerospace parts maker Apical Industries Inc. may not fully bear the brunt of the jury’s damages award over a sunk aircraft owned by PHI Inc., a commercial helicopter operator that services offshore oil and gas operations. The court said the trial judge incorrectly refused to admit evidence concerning the aircraft’s engine failure and...

