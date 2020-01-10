9th Circ. Won't Let Ford Dealers Escape Pension Liability

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 3:59 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit refused to undo an arbitrator's finding that Ford Motor Co. and several dealerships owe millions of dollars to a pension fund because two of the entities stopped making payments, rejecting arguments that the dealerships qualified for a "free look" exemption that would have shielded them from liability. A three-judge panel on Thursday affirmed a lower court decision granting the Automotive Industries Pension Trust Fund's bid for summary judgment in an Employee Retirement Income Security Act case over whether the auto giant and seven dealerships, which were all lumped together under ERISA provisions, were subject to withdrawal liability after...

