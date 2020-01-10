Royal Caribbean Looks To Sink Cuban Dock Suit

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 6:37 PM EST) -- Royal Caribbean Cruises asked a Florida federal court on Friday to put an end to a former Havana, Cuba, port owner’s claims that the cruise company allegedly trafficked in stolen property while using the Cuban port, arguing that two other nearly identical suits have already been dismissed. The cruise line asked U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom to issue a judgment on the pleadings in Havana Docks Corp.’s suit under Title III of the Helms-Burton Act, citing the recent dismissals of Havana Docks’ suits against MSC Cruises SA and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. because the company’s property interest in the dock,...

