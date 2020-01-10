Calif. Judge Won't Hold Multiplaintiff Roundup Cancer Trials

Law360, Oakland, Calif. (January 10, 2020, 9:16 PM EST) -- A California judge overseeing hundreds of coordinated cases alleging Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller causes cancer said Friday she won't hold multiplaintiff trials, for now rejecting arguments by cancer victims that such trials would allow for the speedy resolution of the cases and be "in the interest of justice." During a hearing in Oakland, Steven Brady of Brady Law Group, counsel for the cancer victims, asked Alameda Superior Court Judge Winifred Smith to consider ordering multiplaintiff trials, particularly as the number of lawsuits increase. He argued that Monsanto and its parent company, Bayer AG, has said it plans to challenge individual causation in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS