Bid Protest Spotlight: 2019's Most Noteworthy Decisions

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 5:28 PM EST) -- This installment of the bid protest spotlight examines two protest decisions released in December, provides a year-end review of key bid protest decisions from 2019, and discusses a few takeaways from the U.S. Government Accountability Office's fiscal year 2019 report on its bid protest decisions. December Cases T3I Solutions The facts of the T3I Solutions LLC bid protest provide a classic example of impermissible bait-and-switch.[1] Darton Innovative Technologies Inc. proposed to use a specific individual for a key position in performing a training services contract for the U.S. Department of the Air Force. Based on Darton’s representation, the agency concluded that Darton’s proposal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS