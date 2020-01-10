2nd Circ. Affirms Injunction in Mexican Taxi Meter Co. Fight

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 8:57 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit on Friday refused to overturn an order barring an owner in a lucrative Mexican taxi meter company from attempting to oust its partner in the venture, saying the lower court acted within its discretion when it struck statements from witnesses who weren't available to testify in person. U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon had issued the injunction in New York federal court barring L1bero Partners from trying to oust Texas-based Espiritu Santo Holdings LP from the taxi meter business last May, after concluding that the latter company could be irreparably harmed if L1bero Partners took any actions that might compromise...

