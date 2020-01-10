Ill. Futures Trader To Pay $2.6M To End CFTC Fraud Suit

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 3:37 PM EST) -- An Illinois futures trader will pay nearly $2.6 million to settle civil fraud allegations he ripped off investors by lying about his brokerage business and creating false financial statements, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission announced Friday. Richard D. Carter, of Mundelein, Illinois, intentionally misled investors about the profitability of their financial stake in his company Blue Guru LLC, the CFTC said. According to the announcement, less than two-thirds of the $1.76 million raised by the company was used for trading. “Mr. Carter is deeply apologetic about what transpired and truly regrets his actions,” Mark D. Belongia, Carter’s attorney, told Law360 in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS