How States Are Responding To The Insulin Price Crisis

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 3:51 PM EST) -- When Megan Blair was in college, she did an experiment of sorts on how much insulin a diabetic needs. It wasn’t part of a class — it was her life. She was trying different dosages out of necessity. “How much insulin could get me through the day? If I don’t give myself all the insulin I need in one day, I would have leftovers for the next day and maybe I could learn how to turn 30 days’ supply into 60 days’ supply,” she said at a news conference in Peoria, Illinois, last fall. “Well, this worked for a little bit,...

