Robocallers Touting 'Free' Cruise Vacation Settle With FTC

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 6:38 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission said Friday it has partly settled its case against a group of Florida-based cruise vacation companies and executives who allegedly made millions of illegal robocalls to consumers, permanently barring three individuals and a call center from making future calls. The FTC's lawsuit against Grand Bahama Cruise Line LLC and others, filed Friday in Florida federal court, will continue to be litigated against six additional defendants who have refused to settle over a telemarketing operation offering a purportedly "free" cruise vacation by making illegal calls to consumers nationwide, according to the agency. The complaint says the robocalling scheme has operated in previous guises...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS