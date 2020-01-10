'Not Even A Tweet' Backs Trump's Dismissal Bid, Judge Says

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 7:40 PM EST) -- A New York state judge has rejected President Donald Trump's request to toss a defamation case lodged by a columnist who says Trump raped her in the mid-1990s, remarking that "there is not even a tweet, much less an affidavit" supporting Trump's motion. Elle magazine advice columnist E. Jean Carroll filed her defamation suit against Trump in November, responding to his statements denying her rape allegations in a memoir she published last summer. Trump had argued that the case should be tossed because he made his statements regarding Carroll's accusations in Washington, D.C., and the New York court therefore lacks personal...

