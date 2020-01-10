Eddie Bauer Workers Stripped Of Cert. In Bag Check Suit

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 9:24 PM EST) -- A California federal judge Friday decertified a class of more than 1,000 Eddie Bauer retail workers alleging they weren't paid for time spent undergoing security checks before leaving the store, finding the class members did not experience a uniform policy of off-the-clock exit inspections. U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman agreed with Eddie Bauer's August motion for decertification — and plaintiff Stephanie Heredia now concedes — that the outdoor lifestyle company does not have a uniform policy or practice on whether exit inspections are to be done on or off the clock, according to the order. Judge Freeman said in her order...

