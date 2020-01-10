Enviro Fights To Block Massive Calif. Real Estate Project

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 7:25 PM EST) -- The Center for Biological Diversity is again taking on California's Kern County, accusing it Friday in a state court petition of failing to fully consider the impact on protected animals, air quality and other environmental issues when it approved a 12,000-unit development. After successfully forcing the county in 2017 to go back and do more work on its environmental assessment for the project, the CBD is hoping to repeat that success in its new fight to overturn the Kern County Board of Supervisors' decision to reapprove the project in December. The current filing also takes issue with the environmental assessment, arguing...

