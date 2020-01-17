Dechert Nabs 2 Real Estate Attys From Sullivan & Worcester

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 3:54 PM EST) -- Dechert LLP has hired a pair of lawyers from Sullivan & Worcester LLP in a move that bolsters the firm's real estate financing capabilities in New York, Dechert announced this month. Barbara Shachnow and Teresa Long join Dechert as partner and counsel, respectively. Both lawyers bring significant experience working on the lender, borrower and investor side of real estate deals. Shachnow told Law360 in an interview Friday that she was attracted to the broad platform at Dechert and the opportunity to work with lawyers in various other practice groups, including capital markets. "What's so terrific about me coming to Dechert is to have...

