NY AG Won't Appeal Exxon's Win In Landmark Climate Trial

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 9:28 PM EST) -- The New York Attorney General's Office said Friday that it will not appeal Exxon Mobil Corp.'s bench trial win last month in a state court case accusing the energy behemoth of deceiving investors about climate change-related risks to its business. New York Attorney General Letitia James issued a statement that sought to put a positive spin on the defeat, and promised that her office will continue to pursue efforts to fight climate change despite the decision not to challenge the loss against Exxon. "For the first time in history, ExxonMobil was compelled to answer publicly for their internal decisions that misled...

