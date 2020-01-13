Insurer Says Debris Not Covered In Harvey Flooding Suit

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 6:57 PM EST) -- An insurer asked a Texas federal court to find it's not responsible for defending a sand and gravel company against accusations it discharged debris into Houston-area waterways that caused millions in damage to properties that flooded during Hurricane Harvey. Evanston Insurance Co. said Friday that policy exemptions were triggered by allegations in an underlying Texas state court suit against Texas Concrete and Sand Gravel Inc., which is one of dozens of companies in the Houston area accused of discharging sediment and other materials into waterways. Evanston said Texas Concrete's policies, each with a general aggregate limit of $2 million, don't cover...

