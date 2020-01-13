Venezuela Says Crystallex Can’t Rush High Court Challenge

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 5:14 PM EST) -- The Canadian mining company Crystallex can’t force Venezuela to speed up its bid to have the U.S. Supreme Court review a $1.4 billion arbitral award dispute, the Latin American country said in Delaware federal court. The financially challenged nation and Crystallex have been in a long-running dispute over the $1.4 billion award issued by an arbitration panel that concluded Venezuela breached its investment treaty with Canada by wrongfully ousting the company from an operating contract for the Las Cristinas mine, which contains one of the world's largest undeveloped gold deposits. Venezuela argued Friday that Crystallex has no reason to demand its...

