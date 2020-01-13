Excess Insurer Says Menards Can't Escape $6M Injury Payout

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 3:28 PM EST) -- An excess insurer is urging an Illinois federal judge to preserve its claims against home improvement chain Menard Inc., saying the company's bid to escape liability for a $6 million verdict in a lawsuit it refused to settle misinterprets its insurance policy and seeks "a license from the court to act as unreasonably as it wishes." Illinois law doesn't allow a self-insured in control of its defense and settlement in litigation to completely disregard its umbrella insurer's interests, North American Elite Insurance Co. argued in a reply brief Friday. Menard, which does business as Menards, is still bound by a duty of...

