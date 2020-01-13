Eldorado Sells La. Casino Resort For $230M In Cash

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 10:42 PM EST) -- Eldorado Resorts Inc. said on Monday that it will sell its hotel-casino resort in Shreveport, Louisiana, to Maverick Gaming LLC in a $230 million cash sale as it pays off debt before closing its $17.3 billion takeover of Caesars Entertainment Corp. The Reno, Nevada-based hotel and casino entertainment giant said the definitive sale agreement for the Eldorado Resort and Casino is subject both to regulatory approvals and to the merger transaction's closing later this year. "The agreement to divest the Eldorado Shreveport is consistent with our continued focus on reducing debt ahead of the expected closing for the Caesars transaction in...

