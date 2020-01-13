Insurers Say Hertz's $23M Legal Bill In SEC Deal Not Covered

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 5:30 PM EST) -- A pair of insurers told a New York federal court that Hertz isn't covered for a $23 million legal bill incurred amid a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission probe because the inquiry into the car rental giant's income reporting wasn't a formal investigation. National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh, a unit of AIG, and U.S. Specialty Insurance Co. said in a joint motion to dismiss Friday that the SEC never filed a case against Hertz or sent the company a so-called Wells notice warning of an impending enforcement action, meaning the agency's inquiry into accounting errors wasn’t an administrative or...

