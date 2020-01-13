Justices Won't Hear Texas Tribe's Petition On Bingo Block

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 5:18 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday denied review of a Native American tribe’s challenge to a Fifth Circuit ruling that Texas law bars the tribe from offering bingo, staying out of what the tribe said is a circuit split on interpretation of the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act. The high court denied the petition for a writ of certiorari by the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas that sought review of a Fifth Circuit ruling that found the Restoration Act of 1987, which restored the tribe’s federal recognition but also subjected it to Texas gambling laws, trumps the Indian gaming act. The ruling upheld a lower...

