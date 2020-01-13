High Court Won't Mull Arbitration For Tribal Co.'s Loans

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 4:46 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a challenge to a Second Circuit ruling that arbitration clauses in a Native American tribe-owned company’s loan agreements couldn’t be enforced, a decision based in part on the agreements being subject to tribal court review. Sequoia Capital Operations LLC and TCV V LP — companies that provided funding for the Chippewa Cree Tribe of the Rocky Boy's Reservation-owned Plain Green LLC's lending business — had petitioned the high court to overturn a Second Circuit decision that denied Plain Green's bid to force arbitration of claims against it in a proposed class action by Vermont loan...

