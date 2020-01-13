Putnam Can't Get High Court To Tackle Benefits Class Action

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 2:16 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned down Putnam Investments' invitation to review a dispute over who has the burden of proving causation when an Employee Retirement Income Security Act plaintiff establishes a fiduciary breach and related plan losses, leaving in place a decision that revived a class action against the money manager. Putnam asked the high court in January 2019 to review the First Circuit's revival of a class action accusing the company of filling its 401(k) plan with company-owned mutual funds and failing to monitor the investment options. In its October 2018 decision, the First Circuit overturned the lower court's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS