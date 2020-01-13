High Court Won't Review $5.2M Judgment Despite Atty DQ

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 3:15 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday said it will not review a $5.2 million judgment against the owner of a historic Iowa building and other entities that has withstood appeal even though a law firm represented both sides of the financial dispute at different stages of the site's renovation and eventual foreclosure. The high court did not detail why it opted not to review the lower appellate court's determination that while Winthrop & Weinstine PA should be disqualified from the case, Mako One Corp. and the other entities should still be on the hook for the overdue lease payments and fees...

