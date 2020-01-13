Real Estate Rumors: Marquette, Morgan Stanley, Greystar

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 5:30 PM EST) -- Illinois developer Marquette has picked up an apartment complex in Wheeling, Illinois, for $54 million, Crain’s Chicago Business reported Monday. The deal is for Foxboro Apartments, which has 402 units and is located at 470 Foxboro Drive, Crain’s said. The seller is Hinsdale, Illinois-based investor Partnership Concepts Realty Management, according to the report. Morgan Stanley has loaned $50.4 million for a portfolio of five Bronx multifamily properties, Commercial Observer reported Monday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The loan to Finkelstein Timberger East Real Estate is for 2 Minerva Place, 901 Walton Ave., 1460 Macombs Road, 984 Sheridan Ave., and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS