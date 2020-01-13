Day Pitney Helps MassMutual With $87M Brooklyn Loan

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 3:01 PM EST) -- Day Pitney LLP represented Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance in connection with its roughly $86.8 million loan to a Principal Real Estate Investors entity for a modular apartment tower in Brooklyn's Prospect Heights neighborhood, according to records made public Monday in New York. The loan from Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. is for 461 Dean St., which is near the Barclays Center and the Bergen Street station, where Lines 2, 3 and 4 stop. The property is the world's tallest modular building, and every module for the tower was constructed at the Brooklyn Navy Yard and subsequently "stacked one by one like...

