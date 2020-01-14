Va. Tribe Inks Land Deal With Norfolk For Commercial Casino

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 6:49 PM EST) -- A federally recognized Native American tribe in Virginia said Monday it has signed a $10 million deal with the city of Norfolk allowing it to develop 13.4 acres of land as a commercial resort and casino. A three-year, option-to-purchase agreement between the Pamunkey Indian Tribe and Norfolk calls for tribal payments to the city of $100,000 per year during the option term plus a purchase price of $750,000 per acre, totaling $10 million, according to the tribe. The land purchase is contingent on the state giving the Pamunkey the right to conduct commercial gambling, the tribe said. Pamunkey spokesman Jay Smith...

