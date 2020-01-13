Justices Won't Review Property Fight Over Gas Storage

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 3:34 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to review a Sixth Circuit ruling that a TC Energy Corp. unit didn't need landowner permission to access an underground natural gas storage facility with a valid Federal Energy Regulatory Commission operating certificate. Landowners whose property sits atop Columbia Gas Transmission LLC's storage field near Medina, Ohio, claimed the Sixth Circuit wrongly held in July that the Natural Gas Act doesn't require companies that hold FERC certificates for storage fields to acquire the property they need for those fields. That means companies have the right to use that land without getting the go-ahead from...

