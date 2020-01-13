TurboTax Shouldn’t Be Called Free In Ads, Users Say

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 7:30 PM EST) -- Users of TurboTax tax preparation software have asked a California federal judge to prevent Intuit, the software's producer, from advertising a commercial product as “free” and to rule they were damaged by the company's alleged false advertising. Members of the proposed class action allege that Intuit Inc. actively steered customers to its commercial services even though they were eligible to file their tax returns for free using TurboTax, thereby violating an agreement with the Internal Revenue Service. In a motion for class certification filed on Friday, the users asked U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer to partially rule in their favor and to order...

