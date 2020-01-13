Justices Skeptical Of US Bank Retirees In ERISA Case

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 1:52 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority appeared doubtful Monday that a pair of U.S. Bank retirees could continue pursuing an ERISA suit over a $750 million pension plan loss after the plan regained full funding status, questioning the notion that underfunding incidents grant workers an irrevocable right to sue. U.S. Bank retirees ran into skepticism at the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday in their fight to revive an Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit over the underfunding of a pension plan. (AP) Justice Stephen Breyer seemed to share the conservative justices’ skepticism during oral arguments in an Employee Retirement Income Security...

