FCC Chief Defends Axing SF Broadband Sharing Rule

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 6:23 PM EST) -- Federal Communications Commission head Ajit Pai has defended his controversial decision to blunt a San Francisco broadband sharing policy after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi criticized the “deeply misguided” plan as favoring big business over local consumer protection laws. In a response to the California representative made public Friday, Pai stood by his long-standing argument for gutting the mandate — insisting that it curbed broadband investment and deployment — while also knocking San Francisco’s “incoherent strategy” for defending the ordinance. “Unfortunately, throughout this proceeding, the City of San Francisco pursued an incoherent strategy regarding the meaning of its ordinance,” Pai told Pelosi,...

