Ex-Insys Exec Gets Nearly 3 Years For Opioid Kickbacks

Law360, Boston (January 13, 2020, 4:07 PM EST) -- A former Insys Therapeutics Inc. executive was sentenced to 33 months in prison for his role in an opioid kickback scheme after a Massachusetts federal judge heard emotional testimony Monday from patients who said their lives had been ruined by the drug. The sentence U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs handed down to Michael Gurry fell well below the 11 years prosecutors sought, but it exceeded Gurry’s request for less than a year behind bars. Gurry will also have to forfeit $3.6 million earned in salary and stock during his time at Insys and pay restitution in an amount to be...

