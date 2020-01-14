Justices Eyeing Dental Arbitration Dispute Ahead Of Trial

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 8:16 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has shown a flash of interest in dental supplier Henry Schein Inc.'s latest effort to force a competitor's multimillion-dollar contract lawsuit into arbitration as it hurdles toward trial following a previous stint before the justices. Justice Samuel A. Alito on Monday requested that Archer & White Sales Inc. respond to Henry Schein's bid to pause the lower court case in Texas while the company pursues a second high court review of their dispute. That request indicates that Henry Schein has piqued the high court's interest, although it doesn't guarantee that the justices will ultimately stay the case...

