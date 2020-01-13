Boat Owners Face Death Claims Over Fire That Killed 34

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 10:49 PM EST) -- The owners of a recreational dive boat that caught fire off Southern California in September, killing 34 people, are accused of failing to appreciate the dangers of an unsafe battery charging station that purportedly caused the deadly blaze, according to federal court filings lodged Monday. Glen Richard Fritzler and Dana Jeanne Fritzler and their company, Truth Aquatics Inc., are also accused of failing to have crew members serve on overnight fire watch duty, in violation of Coast Guard regulations, according to court filings lodged by the families of three deceased divers and one crew member. Thirty-three recreational scuba divers and one...

