NY Judge Says She Won't Unseal Trove Of Epstein Docs

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 10:50 PM EST) -- The New York federal judge tasked with unsealing documents in a potentially explosive case tied to the infamous pedophile Jeffrey Epstein has said she won't release a broad swath of materials, despite requests by one of Epstein's alleged former "sex slaves" that the documents be made public. In an 11-page order Monday, U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska said she won't unseal any documents relating to motions that her predecessor, the late U.S. District Judge Robert Sweet, didn't rule on before he passed away in March 2019. The overall impact of the decision is unclear, but other filings in the case...

