'Cocaine Cowboy' Can't Kick Conviction For Car Fraud

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 8:57 PM EST) -- Former drug trafficker Michael "Mickey" Munday couldn't shake his fraud conviction and 12-year prison sentence after the Eleventh Circuit upheld a Florida federal court's ruling over a $1.7 million vehicle "title-washing" scheme Monday. Munday, a former associate of Colombia's Medellin Cartel who was featured in the 2006 documentary about the group, "Cocaine Cowboys," was convicted of mail fraud and conspiracy for his role in a car fraud scheme by a jury in January 2018. He appealed his conviction, claiming that the lower court unfairly allowed character evidence that prejudiced the jury, including descriptions of his past as a "smuggler" and video...

