Ex-FinCEN Staffer Cops To BuzzFeed Russia Probe Leaks

Law360, New York (January 13, 2020, 9:52 PM EST) -- A former senior adviser at the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network on Monday admitted to revealing banks' suspicious activity reports related to a probe of Russia's efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election to a journalist. Natalie Mayflower Sours Edwards, 41, pled guilty before U.S. District Judge Gregory Woods in Manhattan to one count of conspiracy to make unauthorized disclosures of suspicious activity reports. Prosecutors say Edwards in 2017 and 2018 leaked the information behind about a dozen articles BuzzFeed News published in those years on transactions that were under scrutiny in former special counsel Robert Mueller's...

